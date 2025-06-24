Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils its new property - Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne

Sterling Holiday Resorts unveils its new property - Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Sterling Holiday Resorts has unveiled its newest property Sterling Vanvasa, near Lansdowne a tranquil hill retreat, spread over 30 acres of wooded forest, designed for premium travellers seeking a getaway to escape from the stress of urban life. This marks Sterling's 8th resort in Uttarakhand, reinforcing the brand's position as a pioneer in identifying India's most offbeat and serene holiday destinations.

Sterling Vanvasa is another example of how we specialise in crafting offbeat destinations for discerning travellers, said Vikram Lalvani, MD & CEO, Sterling Holiday Resorts. From Munnar to Karwar, Yercaud to Razole, we've consistently created sanctuaries where guests can slow down, recharge, and reconnect. Vanvasa is a natural extension of that promise peaceful, panoramic, and profoundly rejuvenating.

 

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

