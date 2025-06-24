Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NITI Aayog emphasizes urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust

NITI Aayog emphasizes urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust

Image

Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Niti Aayog on Tuesday emphasised the urgent need for robust data quality to fortify digital governance, cultivate public trust, and ensure efficient service delivery. The government think-tank released the third edition of its quarterly insights series Future Front, titled 'India's Data Imperative: The Pivot Towards Quality'. The report critically examines the pervasive challenges posed by poor data quality and introduces practical, easy-to-use tools: a Data-Quality Scorecard to measure and track data quality attributes, and a Data-Quality Maturity Framework for self-assessment and roadmap development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UR Sugar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vodafone and Cyient collaborate to launch AI powered Network Configuration Management solution

Vodafone and Cyient collaborate to launch AI powered Network Configuration Management solution

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

RateGain appoints Sanchit Garg to spearhead its Rev-AI and Car biz

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

V-Mart Retail allots 5.95 cr equity shares under bonus issue

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; European mrkt opens higher

Nifty trades above 25,100 level; European mrkt opens higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayIsrael-Iran Ceasefire England vs India 1st Test LIVE UpdatesGold and Silver Rate TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOHDB Financial IPOUGC Net 2025 Exam Date Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon