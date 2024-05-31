Business Standard
Garg Acrylics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.59 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 8.29% to Rs 454.85 crore
Net profit of Garg Acrylics reported to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.29% to Rs 454.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 420.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 26.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 22.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 1605.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1601.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales454.85420.03 8 1605.141601.77 0 OPM %4.772.85 -3.176.15 - PBDT10.023.26 207 5.3265.33 -92 PBT2.77-5.42 LP -24.4830.09 PL NP1.59-4.63 LP -26.9322.29 PL
First Published: May 31 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

