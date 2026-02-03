Garware Marine Industries standalone net profit declines 16.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Garware Marine Industries declined 16.67% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.300.27 11 OPM %13.3325.93 -PBDT0.050.07 -29 PBT0.050.07 -29 NP0.050.06 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:31 PM IST