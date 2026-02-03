Pound off one-week low in global markets but tumbles against INR

Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
British Pound has gained after recent losses and GBP/USD pair is currently trading up 0.23% at 1.3689. The counter had toppled to one-week low in last session but cut losses amid supportive risk appetite today. Economic cues also remain positive for the pair as the UK manufacturing sector strengthened in January with growth in both output and new orders accelerating, final data from S&P Global showed Monday. The final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to a 17-month high of 51.8 in January from 50.6 in December. Market is now waiting for the monetary policy announcement from the Bank of England. However, Pound has eased in local markets as INR is soaring following the announcement of India-US trade deal. GBP/INR futures are currently trading at 123.45, down 1.70% on the day.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

