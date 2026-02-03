Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 213.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.24 lakh shares

Aarti Industries Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2026.

PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 213.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.30% to Rs.300.45. Volumes stood at 8.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 126.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.39% to Rs.430.40. Volumes stood at 7.34 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 20.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.17% to Rs.2,573.00. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd saw volume of 277.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.99% to Rs.145.70. Volumes stood at 8.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93458 shares. The stock increased 18.22% to Rs.9,650.00. Volumes stood at 78971 shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Pound off one-week low in global markets but tumbles against INR

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Asian Energy Services receives affirmation in credit rating from CRISIL

Blue Cloud successfully concludes BluHealth Screener & BluHealth Scanner Proof of Concept

Indices trade with robust gains; metal shares advance

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

