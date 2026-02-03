Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One Mobikwik Systems jumps as Q3 turns profitable

One Mobikwik Systems jumps as Q3 turns profitable

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

One Mobikwik Systems surged 17.10% to Rs 232.45 after the company reported a profitable December quarter.

The turnaround was driven by strong execution across its payments and financial services businesses and sharp operating discipline.

On a consolidated basis, Mobikwik posted a net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q3 December 2025, reversing a loss of Rs 55.28 crore in Q3 December 2024 and a loss of Rs 28.62 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Total income rose 8.29% YoY and 6.40% QoQ to Rs 297.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Contribution profit climbed 76% YoY and 34% QoQ to Rs 128.8 crore, reflecting continued focus on cost efficiency. Fixed costs as a percentage of total income declined to 38% in Q3 FY26 from 42% a year ago.

 

EBITDA stood at Rs 15 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a return to profitability and a sharp improvement of Rs 57.6 crore YoY and Rs 21.4 crore QoQ. The company said disciplined cost control and healthier margins led to a YoY EBITDA swing, translating into PAT profitability.

Operationally, payments GMV rose 63% YoY and 11% QoQ to Rs 48,064 crore, while gross margin in the payments business touched an all-time high of 37%, reflecting a 125% YoY and 36% QoQ expansion.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, February 3, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 2,000 pts, Adani Ports, Ent jump up to 10% on Q3; VIX eases 7%

Australia vs England U19 World Cup 2026 semifinal live scorecard

Australia vs England LIVE SCORE U19 World Cup 2026: Caleb-Rew lead England's counter attack

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q3FY26 profit jumps 90x to ₹5,627 cr on one-time gain

paper bag for anxiety, panic attack

Can a simple paper bag help calm anxiety?Aiims-trained neurologist explains

Jairam Ramesh

PM completely surrendered to appease Trump: Cong slams govt on trade deals

ZIP EMI GMV increases 126% YoY and 12% QoQ to Rs 900 crore. Financial services gross profit surged 405% YoY and 45% QoQ to Rs 37.2 crore, with net financial services margin improving to 4.13% in Q3 FY26 from 1.05% a year earlier and 3.17% in Q2FY26, aided by better credit quality.

Commenting on the performance, Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and CFO, said the profitable quarter reflects disciplined execution and sustained cost optimisation, adding that the company remains focused on scaling responsibly while creating long-term shareholder value.

Founded in 2009, Mobikwik is Indias largest digital wallet and a leading fintech platform, serving over 186.6 million registered users and 4.79 million merchants. As of December 2025, it held an 18% share of PPI wallet GTV and ranked fourth by registered users in India, according to RedSeer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Ports spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr

Adani Ports spurts after Q3 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 3,053 cr

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes spurt at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

Pound off one-week low in global markets but tumbles against INR

Pound off one-week low in global markets but tumbles against INR

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PB Fintech Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKey Sectors to Watch on India US Trade DealIndia US Trade Deal TimelineIndia US Trade Deal in ContextTop Gainers TodayIndia US Trade Deal TariffsBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewJee Mains 2026 Answer Key DateQ3 Results Today