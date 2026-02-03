One Mobikwik Systems jumps as Q3 turns profitable

One Mobikwik Systems surged 17.10% to Rs 232.45 after the company reported a profitable December quarter.

The turnaround was driven by strong execution across its payments and financial services businesses and sharp operating discipline.

On a consolidated basis, Mobikwik posted a net profit of Rs 4.05 crore in Q3 December 2025, reversing a loss of Rs 55.28 crore in Q3 December 2024 and a loss of Rs 28.62 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Total income rose 8.29% YoY and 6.40% QoQ to Rs 297.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Contribution profit climbed 76% YoY and 34% QoQ to Rs 128.8 crore, reflecting continued focus on cost efficiency. Fixed costs as a percentage of total income declined to 38% in Q3 FY26 from 42% a year ago.

EBITDA stood at Rs 15 crore in Q3 FY26, marking a return to profitability and a sharp improvement of Rs 57.6 crore YoY and Rs 21.4 crore QoQ. The company said disciplined cost control and healthier margins led to a YoY EBITDA swing, translating into PAT profitability.

Operationally, payments GMV rose 63% YoY and 11% QoQ to Rs 48,064 crore, while gross margin in the payments business touched an all-time high of 37%, reflecting a 125% YoY and 36% QoQ expansion.

ZIP EMI GMV increases 126% YoY and 12% QoQ to Rs 900 crore. Financial services gross profit surged 405% YoY and 45% QoQ to Rs 37.2 crore, with net financial services margin improving to 4.13% in Q3 FY26 from 1.05% a year earlier and 3.17% in Q2FY26, aided by better credit quality.

Commenting on the performance, Upasana Taku, executive director, co-founder and CFO, said the profitable quarter reflects disciplined execution and sustained cost optimisation, adding that the company remains focused on scaling responsibly while creating long-term shareholder value.

Founded in 2009, Mobikwik is Indias largest digital wallet and a leading fintech platform, serving over 186.6 million registered users and 4.79 million merchants. As of December 2025, it held an 18% share of PPI wallet GTV and ranked fourth by registered users in India, according to RedSeer.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News