PNC Infratech consolidated net profit rises 158.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.98% to Rs 1127.64 croreNet profit of PNC Infratech rose 158.52% to Rs 215.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 20.98% to Rs 1127.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1427.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1127.641427.05 -21 OPM %22.4424.98 -PBDT155.13188.90 -18 PBT129.55149.02 -13 NP215.7683.46 159
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content