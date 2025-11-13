Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Monte Carlo Fashions consolidated net profit rises 102.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 248.70 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 102.24% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 248.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 219.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales248.70219.70 13 OPM %16.7012.90 -PBDT37.8325.52 48 PBT21.7810.91 100 NP16.268.04 102

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

