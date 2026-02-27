Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group
The equity shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health (Scrip Code: 544709) are listed effective 27 February 2026 and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''T'' group securities. At 09:17 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock is flat compared to its IPO price of Rs 79.
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST