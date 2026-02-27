Friday, February 27, 2026 | 09:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gaudium IVF and Women Health IPO lists today in T group

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
The equity shares of Gaudium IVF and Women Health (Scrip Code: 544709) are listed effective 27 February 2026 and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''T'' group securities. At 09:17 IST, the pre-open indicative price of the stock is flat compared to its IPO price of Rs 79.

Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: NBCC, Tata steel, Netweb Tech, Brigade Enterprises, BPCL, Hindalco

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities; Asian markets trade mixed

Asian shares slips, yen and US treasuries rise as AI, Iran concerns weigh

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

