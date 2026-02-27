Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.080.1350.007.690.040.010.040.010.040.01

