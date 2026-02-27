Bharat Ekansh consolidated net profit rises 300.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 38.46% to Rs 0.08 croreNet profit of Bharat Ekansh rose 300.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 38.46% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.13 -38 OPM %50.007.69 -PBDT0.040.01 300 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.040.01 300
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST