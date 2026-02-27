Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 109.82 crore

Net Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 109.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.109.8297.73-1.142.69-5.530.17-11.77-4.72-11.77-4.72

