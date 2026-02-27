Friday, February 27, 2026 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Nova Iron & Steel reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 109.82 crore

Net Loss of Nova Iron & Steel reported to Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 109.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 97.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales109.8297.73 12 OPM %-1.142.69 -PBDT-5.530.17 PL PBT-11.77-4.72 -149 NP-11.77-4.72 -149

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

