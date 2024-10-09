Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 276.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 276.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 27.33% to Rs 35.36 crore

Net profit of Hawa Engineers rose 276.00% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 27.33% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales35.3627.77 27 OPM %5.183.89 -PBDT1.170.45 160 PBT0.940.25 276 NP0.940.25 276

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

FBI

US arrests Afghan national for planning election day terror attack for ISIS

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meeting 2024 LIVE: New panel members onboard; all eyes on RBI repo rate decision

obesity medicine

Obesity medicines would cost US medicare $35 billion through 2034

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's MPC meeting today: Will there be a rate cut? Key points to watch

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals marginal upside ahead of RBI MPC decision; China down

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon