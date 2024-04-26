Gayatri Sugars standalone net profit declines 50.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.90% to Rs 224.63 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 79.49% to Rs 7.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.88% to Rs 377.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 388.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Gayatri Sugars declined 50.04% to Rs 33.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.90% to Rs 224.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.