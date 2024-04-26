Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Schaeffler India consolidated net profit rises 0.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 10.60% to Rs 1873.13 crore
Net profit of Schaeffler India rose 0.16% to Rs 219.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 219.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.60% to Rs 1873.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1693.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1873.131693.62 11 OPM %17.6118.58 -PBDT360.16346.57 4 PBT297.70294.12 1 NP219.72219.37 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayTikTok ban in USPre-Open MarketIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon