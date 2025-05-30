Abhinav Capital Services standalone net profit declines 26.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.38% to Rs 1.10 croreNet profit of Abhinav Capital Services declined 26.83% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 52.38% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 86.93% to Rs 1.21 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 64.16% to Rs 5.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.102.31 -52 5.4815.29 -64 OPM %87.2786.15 -80.6693.00 - PBDT0.830.94 -12 2.0610.89 -81 PBT0.830.94 -12 2.0610.89 -81 NP0.600.82 -27 1.219.26 -87
