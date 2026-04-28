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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GBP/USD slides under 1.3500 mark

GBP/USD slides under 1.3500 mark

Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
British Pound slipped today as the US dollar index edged up and crude oil edged up amid elevated geopolitical tensions. GBP/USD topped out around one and half week high in last session as UK retailers reported a sharp decline in sales in April and forecast further weakness. Survey data from the Confederation of British Industry showed that net 68% of retailers said sales volumes declined in April compared to last month's balance of 52%. GBP/USD pair currently trades at 1.3488, down 0.33% on the day. On NSE, GBP/INR futures are trading at 128.12, up marginally on the day after hitting above Rs 128.20 mark in morning trades.
 

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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