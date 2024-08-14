GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of GDL Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.340.08 325 OPM %58.820 -PBDT0.200 0 PBT0.200 0 NP0.150 0
