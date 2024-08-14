GDL Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.15 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of GDL Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.340.0858.8200.2000.2000.150