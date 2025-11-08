Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25.

However, revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 600.68 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.48%, compared to Rs 609.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses during the quarter increased 19.47% to Rs 781.10 crore, compared with Rs 970.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.

On segmental front, revenue from Liner shipping stood at Rs 1,050.71 crore (down 18.35% YoY) and revenue from offshore stood at Rs 338.23 crore (up 12.28% YoY), during the quarter.

 

Great Eastern Shipping Company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 7.20 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed 13 November 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid on or after 2 December 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Great Eastern Shipping Company, along with its subsidiaries is a major player in the Indian shipping and Oil drilling services industry.

Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 3.45% to close at Rs 1084.65 on Friday, 7 November, on the BSE.

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company recommends 2nd interim dividend

Hexaware Technologies completes four acquisition transactions

Ashoka Buildcon secures Rs 539 cr project from North Western Railway

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 13.38% in the September 2025 quarter

I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 31.86% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

