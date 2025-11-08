GE Shipping Q2 PAT rise 1% YoY to Rs 581 cr

Great Eastern Shipping Company (GE Shipping)'s consolidated net profit rose 1.01% to Rs 581.41 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 575.57 crore in Q2 FY25.
However, revenue from operations tanked 8.31% to Rs 1,241.78 crore as against Rs 1,354.40 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 600.68 crore in Q2 FY26, down 1.48%, compared to Rs 609.75 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses during the quarter increased 19.47% to Rs 781.10 crore, compared with Rs 970.01 crore in the year-ago quarter.
On segmental front, revenue from Liner shipping stood at Rs 1,050.71 crore (down 18.35% YoY) and revenue from offshore stood at Rs 338.23 crore (up 12.28% YoY), during the quarter.
Great Eastern Shipping Company has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 7.20 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The company has fixed 13 November 2025, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The dividend will be paid on or after 2 December 2025, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Great Eastern Shipping Company, along with its subsidiaries is a major player in the Indian shipping and Oil drilling services industry.
Shares of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 3.45% to close at Rs 1084.65 on Friday, 7 November, on the BSE.
