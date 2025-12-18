Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slips 3.18%

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slips 3.18%

Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 5.07% over last one month compared to 3.54% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd fell 3.18% today to trade at Rs 162.85. The BSE Oil & Gas index is down 0.42% to quote at 27825.41. The index is down 3.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Total Gas Ltd decreased 0.7% and GAIL (India) Ltd lost 0.33% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 6.41 % over last one year compared to the 5.41% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has lost 5.07% over last one month compared to 3.54% fall in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 82465 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.57 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 174.45 on 12 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 110.75 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

