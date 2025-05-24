Saturday, May 24, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 181.32% in the March 2025 quarter

GE Vernova T&D India standalone net profit rises 181.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 26.15% to Rs 1152.54 crore

Net profit of GE Vernova T&D India rose 181.32% to Rs 186.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 66.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.15% to Rs 1152.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 913.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 236.00% to Rs 608.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 181.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.49% to Rs 4292.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3167.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1152.54913.60 26 4292.303167.91 35 OPM %21.8812.15 -19.0710.07 - PBDT267.60113.50 136 866.98313.22 177 PBT256.12101.18 153 819.67263.07 212 NP186.4966.29 181 608.33181.05 236

First Published: May 24 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

