Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Devrup Trading remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %25.0016.67 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:37 AM IST


