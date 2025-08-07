Devrup Trading reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Devrup Trading remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.06 -33 OPM %25.0016.67 -PBDT0.010.01 0 PBT0.010.01 0 NP0.010.01 0
