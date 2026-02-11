Som Distilleries & Breweries consolidated net profit declines 75.99% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.79% to Rs 250.55 crore

Net profit of Som Distilleries & Breweries declined 75.99% to Rs 4.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.79% to Rs 250.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 301.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

