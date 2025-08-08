Geekay Wires standalone net profit declines 28.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.58% to Rs 91.74 croreNet profit of Geekay Wires declined 28.32% to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.58% to Rs 91.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales91.7497.16 -6 OPM %6.758.79 -PBDT11.8015.11 -22 PBT9.6013.50 -29 NP7.1910.03 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content