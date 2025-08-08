Priti Mercantile Company standalone net profit declines 30.20% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.14% to Rs 6.56 croreNet profit of Priti Mercantile Company declined 30.20% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.14% to Rs 6.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.567.30 -10 OPM %96.49103.01 -PBDT5.437.35 -26 PBT5.417.34 -26 NP4.095.86 -30
