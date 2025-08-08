Shikhar Leasing & Trading standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.52% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Shikhar Leasing & Trading rose 80.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.52% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.230.21 10 OPM %43.4838.10 -PBDT0.100.08 25 PBT0.090.07 29 NP0.090.05 80
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content