Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.88% to Rs 0.44 croreJain Marmo Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.441.07 -59 OPM %15.9122.43 -PBDT0.040.22 -82 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP00.14 -100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content