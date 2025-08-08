Friday, August 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Jain Marmo Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Sales decline 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore

Jain Marmo Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 58.88% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.441.07 -59 OPM %15.9122.43 -PBDT0.040.22 -82 PBT0.010.19 -95 NP00.14 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Beryl Securities standalone net profit rises 114.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sumeru Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 76.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Sita Enterprises standalone net profit rises 76.79% in the June 2025 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the June 2025 quarter

Laffans Petrochemicals standalone net profit rises 19.78% in the June 2025 quarter

National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon