DAC approves proposals worth Rs 1.44 cr for enhancing India's defence capabilities

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on 03 September 2024, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for 10 capital acquisition proposals amounting to Rs 1,44,716 crore.
Of the total cost of AoNs, 99% is from indigenous sources under Buy (Indian) and Buy (Indian-Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) categories.
For modernisation of the tank fleet of the Indian Army, the proposal for procurement of Future Ready Combat Vehicles (FRCVs) has been cleared. The FRCV will be a futuristic Main Battle Tank with superior mobility, all terrain ability, multilayered protections, precision & lethal fires over and real-time situational awareness.
The AoN was also accorded for procurement of Air Defence Fire Control Radars, which will detect & track aerial target and provide firing solution.
The proposal has also been approved for Forward Repair Team (Tracked) which has suitable cross country mobility for carrying out in-situ repair during mechanised operations. This equipment is designed & developed by Armoured Vehicles Nigam, and is authorised for both mechanised Infantry Battalion and Armoured Regiment.
Three AoNs have been accorded to enhance the capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The procurement of Dornier-228 aircraft, Next Generation Fast Patrol Vessels having high operational features in rough weather conditions and Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels with advanced technology and enhanced long-range operations, will enhance the capability of ICG to carry out surveillance, patrolling of maritime zone, search & rescue and disaster relief operations.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:28 PM IST

