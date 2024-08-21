Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Power hits the roof after bagging orders worth Rs 3,608 crore

Genus Power hits the roof after bagging orders worth Rs 3,608 crore

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Genus Power Infrastructures was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 438.35 after the company's subsidiary secured three letters of award (LoAs) worth Rs 3,608.52 crore.
The orders are for appointing the subsidiary as an Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The scope of work includes designing, supplying, installing, and commissioning an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system with approximately 4.26 million smart prepaid meters and system meters, along with energy accounting on a design, build, own, operate, and transfer (DBFOOT) basis.
Jitendra Kumar Agarwal, joint managing director, Genus Power Infrastructures, said: "With these recent orders, our total order book, including all SPVs and the GIC Platform, stands at about Rs 28,000 crore (net of taxes).
These concessions are for 8 to 10 years, providing clear visibility into the company's robust future growth."
Genus Power Infrastructures is engaged in manufacture of electronic energy meters. It also undertakes EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) for power transmission and distribution projects where it provides complete turnkey solutions for transmission and distribution utilities in the state and private sectors.

More From This Section

HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.47%

HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.47%

Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.98%

Sunteck Realty Ltd Spurts 1.98%

Barometers trade with small cuts; Nifty below 24,700

Barometers trade with small cuts; Nifty below 24,700

Sansera Engg board approves raising funds upto Rs 1,200 cr

Sansera Engg board approves raising funds upto Rs 1,200 cr

Shri Venkatesh Refineries standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Shri Venkatesh Refineries standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the June 2024 quarter

The companys consolidated net profit surged 109.7% in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 23.05 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 58.6% YoY to Rs 414.16 crore in Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

Movement to protect reservation a positive effort: Akhilesh on Bharat Bandh

ENG vs SL 1st Test live match timings

England vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Playing 11, live timings, streaming

Badlapur protest

LIVE: Child rights panel to launch inquiry into Badlapur sex assault, internet back after protests

FMCG

Colgate, Pidilite, Britannia among Nuvama's top consumer bets; here's why

Robin Uthappa

Uthappa opens up about his depression after Graham Thrope's untimely death

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon