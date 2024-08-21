HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.47%

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.67% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX

HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.47% today to trade at Rs 1629.75. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.45% to quote at 57644.62. The index is down 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.33% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 16.77 % over last one year compared to the 23.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.