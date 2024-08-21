HDFC Bank Ltd Falls 0.47%

HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.67% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX
HDFC Bank Ltd lost 0.47% today to trade at Rs 1629.75. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.45% to quote at 57644.62. The index is down 3.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ICICI Bank Ltd decreased 0.33% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.31% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 16.77 % over last one year compared to the 23.68% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
HDFC Bank Ltd has lost 0.67% over last one month compared to 3.93% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 0.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14227 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1791.9 on 03 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1363.45 on 14 Feb 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content