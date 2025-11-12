Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kronox Lab Sciences standalone net profit rises 3.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Sales rise 2.70% to Rs 25.53 crore

Net profit of Kronox Lab Sciences rose 3.25% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.70% to Rs 25.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.5324.86 3 OPM %33.8835.40 -PBDT9.659.16 5 PBT9.188.82 4 NP6.686.47 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

