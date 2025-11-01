GHCL consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 721.29 croreNet profit of GHCL declined 31.09% to Rs 106.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 721.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 792.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales721.29792.79 -9 OPM %21.8026.61 -PBDT172.16224.18 -23 PBT144.53196.33 -26 NP106.70154.83 -31
