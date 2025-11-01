Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GHCL consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the September 2025 quarter

GHCL consolidated net profit declines 31.09% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 9.02% to Rs 721.29 crore

Net profit of GHCL declined 31.09% to Rs 106.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 154.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 9.02% to Rs 721.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 792.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales721.29792.79 -9 OPM %21.8026.61 -PBDT172.16224.18 -23 PBT144.53196.33 -26 NP106.70154.83 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Triveni Glass reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

DCB Bank rallies after Q2 PAT rises 18% YoY

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Oct sales volumes jump 27%

Hyundai Motor India sells 69,894 units in Oct'25

Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 55.83% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

