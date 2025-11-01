Azad Engineering consolidated net profit rises 55.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.56% to Rs 145.63 croreNet profit of Azad Engineering rose 55.83% to Rs 32.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 30.56% to Rs 145.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 111.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales145.63111.54 31 OPM %36.0835.74 -PBDT58.0836.52 59 PBT46.4329.75 56 NP32.7421.01 56
