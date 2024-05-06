Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 55.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 176.04 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 55.67% to Rs 16.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 176.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 166.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.21% to Rs 50.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.01% to Rs 724.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 732.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
