Marico consolidated net profit rises 5.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 2278.00 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.75% to Rs 1481.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1302.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.14% to Rs 9653.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9764.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Marico rose 5.30% to Rs 318.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 302.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 2278.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2240.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.