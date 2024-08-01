Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 9.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 28.04 croreNet profit of Jumbo Bag rose 9.30% to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.0424.28 15 OPM %7.136.18 -PBDT1.441.02 41 PBT0.750.48 56 NP0.470.43 9
