GHCL consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 792.79 croreNet profit of GHCL rose 8.39% to Rs 154.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 142.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 792.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 805.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales792.79805.42 -2 OPM %26.6126.46 -PBDT224.18217.31 3 PBT196.33191.46 3 NP154.83142.84 8
