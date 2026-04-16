GHV Infra Projects gains after bagging Rs 815 crore

GHV Infra Projects rallied 3.42% to Rs 325.80 after the company announced that it has secured a construction contract from APCO Infratech for road construction and other miscellaneous civil works in Maharashtra.

The contract consideration stands at Rs 815 crore (excluding taxes) and the construction period is 30 months.

GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.

The company's consolidated net profit zoomed 391.6% to Rs 14.55 crore on a 646.1% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 137.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.