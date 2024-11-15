Gian Lifecare consolidated net profit declines 40.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.22% to Rs 1.95 croreNet profit of Gian Lifecare declined 40.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.22% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.952.30 -15 OPM %11.2814.35 -PBDT0.260.37 -30 PBT0.140.24 -42 NP0.120.20 -40
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content