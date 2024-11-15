Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 254.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.62% to Rs 23.58 croreNet profit of Caspian Corporate Services rose 254.02% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.62% to Rs 23.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.5820.22 17 OPM %20.616.28 -PBDT4.361.41 209 PBT4.120.97 325 NP3.080.87 254
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content