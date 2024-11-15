R&B Denims consolidated net profit rises 30.34% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.01% to Rs 93.27 croreNet profit of R&B Denims rose 30.34% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.01% to Rs 93.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales93.2765.22 43 OPM %11.7613.80 -PBDT10.467.85 33 PBT6.384.24 50 NP4.643.56 30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content