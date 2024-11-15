Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit rises 10.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.30% to Rs 318.94 croreNet profit of Nazara Technologies rose 10.85% to Rs 21.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.30% to Rs 318.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 297.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales318.94297.24 7 OPM %7.508.98 -PBDT47.4936.32 31 PBT21.7521.24 2 NP21.9719.82 11
