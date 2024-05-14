GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.99% to Rs 257.58 croreNet profit of GIC Housing Finance rose 2.56% to Rs 53.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.99% to Rs 257.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 276.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.03% to Rs 151.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 213.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 1048.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1104.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
