GIFT Nifty hints at negative start for equities

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty June 2026 futures currently traded 98.50 points lower, suggesting a red opening for the benchmark index today.

India's combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) slowed to 0.5% year-on-year in May 2026, as against 1.8% in April, according to provisional data released by the government. The production of steel, cement and electricity recorded positive growth during the month compared with May 2025.

The cumulative growth rate of the index during April-May 2026-27 stood at 1.1% (provisional) compared with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 635.91 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,035.72 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 June 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 43,680 crore so far in June (till 22 June 2026). This follows their cash sales of Rs 55,963.33 crore in May, Rs 70,135.46 crore in April and Rs 122,540.41 crore in March.

Global Markets:

Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday as investors grappled ‌with rising expectations the Federal Reserve may take more aggressive action to tackle inflation later this year.

Oil prices continued to edge lower as supply concerns eased after ​U.S. Vice President JD Vance said progress had been made in talks with Iran and that the Strait of Hormuz was open.

Investors ??are grappling with expectations of an accelerated schedule of rate hikes by a more aggressive Federal Reserve under the leadership of new Chair Kevin Warsh.

A key test for the market this week will be Thursdays release of Mays reading on the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Feds preferred inflation gauge. Even excluding volatile food and energy prices, core PCE is expected to increase from April, according to economists polled by FactSet.

Fed funds futures are pricing an implied 54% probability of at least two 25-basis-point hikes before the ??end of ​the year, compared with a 15.2% chance a week ago, according ​to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell on Monday, weighed down by declines in technology stocks. Wall Street also assessed the latest developments in the Iran war negotiations and awaited the release of inflation data closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

The broad market index fell 0.37% to 7,472.79, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.32% to end at 26,166.60. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 148.01 points, or 0.29%.

A key test for the market this week will be Thursdays release of Mays reading on the personal consumption expenditures price index, the Feds preferred inflation gauge. Even excluding volatile food and energy prices, core PCE is expected to increase from April, according to economists polled by FactSet.

Domestic Market:

Domestic equities advanced on Monday as cooling oil prices and fresh FII inflows fuelled risk appetite. Buying in heavyweight Reliance Industries and healthcare counters propelled the Nifty past the 24,100 level. The gains were partly offset by weakness in consumer durables and FMCG stocks.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 291.17 points or 0.38% to 77,094.07. The Nifty 50 index jumped 89.80 points or 0.37% to 24,102.90.

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