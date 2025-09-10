Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

GIFT Nifty September hints at strong opening; Chinese inflation data in focus

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty September 2025 futures were trading with a gain of 106.50 points (or 0.43%) in early trade, suggesting that the Nifty 50 could witness a muted opening today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 2,050.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 83.08 crore in the Indian equity market on 08 September 2025, provisional data showed.

According to public data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 5,785.79 crore in the cash market in so far in September 2025. This follows their cash sales of shares worth Rs 46,902.92 crore in August 2025.

 

Global Markets:

Asia market advanced on Wednesday as investors assessed Chinas August inflation data.

Consumer prices in the mainland fell 0.4% year over year in August, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Wednesday.

Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.9% from a year earlier, according to the official release.

Meanwhile, the producer price index fell 2.9% year over year, improving from the 3.6% drop in July.

In South Korea, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly to 2.6% in August compared with Julys 2.5%, according to government data.

Overnight, all three key benchmarks in the U.S. closed at all-time highs as investors moved past concerns about disappointing jobs data and bet on Federal Reserve rate cuts.

The S&P 500 index settled up 0.27% at 6,512.61, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.37% to end the day at 21,879.49, with the latter hitting a new all-time intraday high as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 196.39 points, or 0.43%, at 45,711.34.

Domestic Market:

The key equity barometers ended higher for a second straight session as a buyback proposal from Infosys ignited a rally in IT names, while consumer discretionary stocks gained on optimism around broad GST rate cuts.

Sentiment was also aided by rising expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut later this month, helping the Nifty finish above 24,850 despite the weekly F&O expiry today. Investors now turn to inflation prints due later this week for cues on the policy path and near-term market direction.

The S&P BSE Sensex added 314.02 points or 0.39% to 81,101.32. The Nifty 50 index rose 95.45 points or 0.39% to 24,868.60.

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

