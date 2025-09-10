Wednesday, September 10, 2025 | 08:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nila Infra secures Rs 13-cr order from Mahesana Municipal Corporation

Nila Infra secures Rs 13-cr order from Mahesana Municipal Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Nila Infrastructures announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 12.75 crore from Mahesana Municipal Corporation to build and operate a 2 MLD sewage treatment plant in Gujarat.

The scope of work includes engineering, construction, commissioning, and five years of operations & maintenance with 24x7 cloud-based monitoring. The project is to be executed within 12 months for construction and five years for O&M.

Nila Infrastructures is involved in the construction as well as the development of infrastructure projects.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 34.5% to Rs 6.71 crore on a 124.2% jump in revenue to Rs 92.60 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

The counter shed 0.19% to settle at Rs 10.49 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

