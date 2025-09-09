Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Cupid acquires strategic stake in Arabian luxury fragrance brand 'Mansam'

Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Cupid has entered into a Term Sheet to acquire a strategic stake in Mansam, a Saudi Arabian fragrance brand promoted by Key Notes Trading LLC, through a fund structure managed by GII lnvestment Management.

Mansam, founded in 2022, is positioned as the first Arabian luxury fragrance brand with a vision for global expansion. This strategic investment will enable the Company to expand its presence in the lifestyle and consumer space, leveraging opportunities in the high-growth Middle Eastern luxury market.

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

