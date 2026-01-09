GIFT Nifty signals positive opening

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were up 28 points, indicating a positive opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,367.12 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,701.17 crore in the Indian equity market on 07 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 8,017.51 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asian markets advanced despite Chinas consumer prices rose 0.8% from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Friday. The reading followed a 0.7% climb in November.

In U.S., investors are awaiting two key catalysts on Friday. First, the Supreme Court could issue a ruling on the legality of President Donald Trumps tariffs, which could have an impact on trade policy and the nations fiscal situation. Second, the December jobs report will be out on Friday morning.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose while the Nasdaq Composite came under pressure as investors moved away from technology stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 270.03 points, or 0.55%, and ended at 49,266.11, the S&P 500 advanced 0.01% and closed at 6,921.46, while The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 0.44% and settled at 23,480.02

Domestic Market:

Bears clawed deeper into Dalal Street as equity benchmarks slid for a fourth straight session on Thursday, with relentless selling dragging the Nifty below the 25,900 level. Indices reeled under a barrage of headwinds, led by sustained foreign fund outflows and rising global uncertainty.

The S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 780.18 points or 0.92% to 84,180.96. The Nifty 50 index dropped 263.90 points or 1.01% to 25,876.85. In four consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 1.84% while the Nifty fell 1.71%.

