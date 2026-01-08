Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles update on composite scheme of arrangement

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles update on composite scheme of arrangement

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles announced that TP Paarthav (TPPL) has ceased to be an associate of the company with effect from 08 January 2025.

Earlier in September 2025, the company had intimated execution of Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement with Tata Power Renewable Energy to acquire 26% equity stake in TPPL, a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

In terms of the actual investment in the aforesaid SPV and in terms of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement as sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, the stake of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles in TPPL stands reduced to 12.89%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharat Forge enters into strategic collaboration with Germany-based Agile Robots S.E.

Bharat Forge enters into strategic collaboration with Germany-based Agile Robots S.E.

Fusion Finance raises Rs 800 cr via rights issue

Fusion Finance raises Rs 800 cr via rights issue

Prestige Group inks agreement to acquire 16-acres land parcel in Padi, Chennai

Prestige Group inks agreement to acquire 16-acres land parcel in Padi, Chennai

Aerolloy Technologies installs Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at Lucknow plant

Aerolloy Technologies installs Plasma Arc Melting (PAM) furnace at Lucknow plant

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayE-Rickshaw RegulationsGold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsOPPO Reno 15 SeriesCervical Cancer ScreeningPersonal Finance