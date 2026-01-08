Astra Rafael Comsys secures order worth Rs 275.27 cr

From Indian Air Force

Astra Rafael Comsys, joint venture company of Astra Microwave Products, has bagged Rs. 275.27 crore (including taxes) worth of order on 8 January, 2026 from Indian Air Force for Integration of Software Defined Radio (SDR) on MiG-29 aircraft, Installation of Network Centric Application (NCO) on MiG-29 aircraft and Procurement of 24 SDRs for LCA Mk-1A aircraft.

