Astra Rafael Comsys secures order worth Rs 275.27 cr
From Indian Air ForceAstra Rafael Comsys, joint venture company of Astra Microwave Products, has bagged Rs. 275.27 crore (including taxes) worth of order on 8 January, 2026 from Indian Air Force for Integration of Software Defined Radio (SDR) on MiG-29 aircraft, Installation of Network Centric Application (NCO) on MiG-29 aircraft and Procurement of 24 SDRs for LCA Mk-1A aircraft.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 8:50 PM IST